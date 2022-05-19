Nium announces expansion of payment services to Malaysia

Global payments platform Nium today revealed it has made available real-time payments into Malaysia. The move further strengthens the company’s real-time payments capabilities across the globe.

With the expansion in Malaysia, Nium now processes more than 75% of transactions globally in real-time, and increases its total real-time payment markets to a 100 countries.

GlobalData estimates that in 2021 Malaysia registered 1.1 billion real-time payment transactions and accounted for $US434 million cost savings for businesses and consumers. According to the report’s forecast, real-time transactions in Malaysia will grow to 3.6 billion in 2026.