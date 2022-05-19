Nium announces expansion of payment services to Malaysia

Global payments platform Nium today revealed it has made available real-time payments into Malaysia. The move further strengthens the company’s real-time payments capabilities across the globe.
With the expansion in Malaysia, Nium now processes more than 75% of transactions globally in real-time, and increases its total real-time payment markets to a 100 countries.
GlobalData estimates that in 2021 Malaysia registered 1.1 billion real-time payment transactions and accounted for $US434 million cost savings for businesses and consumers. According to the report’s forecast, real-time transactions in Malaysia will grow to 3.6 billion in 2026.
More countries are turning to Nium to bring their legacy systems into the modern age. We enable money to move around the world – instantly, easily, and securely – while helping businesses position themselves for more opportunities in the digital future.
The real-time payments in Malaysia, as well as in other emerging markets, expecting to grow in the coming years puts Nium in a position to help global businesses drive faster payments, better manage liquidity, satisfy their customers, and ultimately grow their business faster across the globe.
