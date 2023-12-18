IBM to acquire two data platforms from Software AG for $2.3bn

On Monday, 18 th December, International Business Machine (IBM) (NYSE: IBM) announced a definitive agreement with Software AG, which is majority-owned by Silver Lake, to acquire StreamSets and webMethods. These two iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) enterprise technology platforms were acquired by IBM for $2.32bn in cash.

The transaction is contingent on customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, with completion expected in Q2 2024. This strategic move aligns with IBM‘s ongoing efforts to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its footprint in the enterprise software domain.

Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM, noted:

Together with IBM’s Watsonx.ai and data platform, as well as its application modernisation, data fabric and IT automation products, StreamSets and webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data.

The deal shows that data integration solutions play a pivotal role in modernising applications and efficiently deploying AI across enterprises. According to IDC projections, the global integration software market is anticipated to surpass $18bn by 2027, reflecting a 16.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

StreamSets is a cloud-native DataOps and data ingestion platform which empowers enterprises to attain consistent access and delivery of data across diverse sources and types. On the other hand, webMethods is an integration and API management platform that operates in both on-premises and cloud environments.

Together, StreamSets and webMethods will contribute to IBM’s comprehensive capabilities in application and data integration.