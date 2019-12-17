XSpot Markets teams up with TraderEvolution

CySEC regulated brokerage company XSpot Markets (EU) Ltd., has just announced that it has teamed up with innovative brokerage technology company TraderEvolution Global. The firm will deliver its multi-market trading software suite to enable access to a true multi-asset offering.

XSpot Markets will be using a multi-market trading software tailored for brokers and banks and will integrate TraderEvolution into its XSpot Pro multi-asset trading platform and asset management services.

TraderEvolution empowers XSpot Markets to deliver to its top-tier traders access to a wide variety of asset classes from multiple exchanges globally. The single-dealer platform is capable of aggregating numerous liquidity sources, and in the case of XSpot Markets, it will aggregate over 15,000 instruments that the brokerage is offering to its private, corporate and institutional clients into a single environment.

The partnership will enable clients using XSpot Pro to trade stocks, ETFs, currencies, commodities, and indices from more than 20 exchanges from a single account.

Dimitris Kantzelis, CEO of XSpot Markets Ltd., commented:

Our mission of building such an enormous offering of more than 15,000 financial instruments, across 8 various asset classes with data from 20 global exchanges, made us look for a brokerage software suite that would match the complexity of our operations and the needs of our clients. We are happy to be able to offer a comprehensive multi-asset trading solution to our most demanding investors and traders.

Roman Nalivayko, CEO of TraderEvolution Global, added:

It is always a challenge for a broker to combine numerous markets and asset classes into a single electronic trading platform with the automation of key processes and market data distributed to an end client’s terminal. At TraderEvolution Global, our team is fully dedicated to finding the most robust ways of dealing with today’s technological challenges that brokers supporting multiple asset classes face. We’ve had a great opportunity to build an impressive securities trading environment together with XSpot Markets, serving them with our technology, experience, and connections in the industry to support their mission.

XSpot Markets (EU) Ltd., is both a multi-asset investment firm and asset manager with registrations under FCA, BaFIN, and REGAFI. Over the coming quarters, XSpot Pro is also preparing to launch support for fixed income trading.