IBM to become a shareholder in trade-finance blockchain-based platform we.trade

Now we’ve got a very strong partnership with IBM for scaling globally and we are working closely together on Asia, Africa and Latin America.

IBM owns the Hyperledger-based IBM Blockchain Platform that we.trade is built on and 7% of its IP, along with CaixaBank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, HSBC, KBC, Nordea, Rabobank, Santander, Société Générale, UBS and UniCredit.

Back in 2018, we.trade was the first enterprise blockchain consortium to go live. Group of banks founded the platform to help European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) get better access to trade finance. IBM has been a technology partner of the project from the beginning.

The platform’s CEO has expressed that we.trade’s plans to work in conjunction with other distributed ledger-based trade finance networks, such as Hong Kong’s platform eTradeConnect, formed by 12 Asian banks.

we.trade aims to automate many trade finance processes and provide traders with access to insurance, credit rating and logistic services. The network allows traders to initiate orders, manage the order-to-payment process and attain financing, as well as to search and find new trading partners.

The platform’s goal is to improve the trade finance lending process and support companies in growing their business and reaching new markets.

Jason Kelley, GM Blockchain Services, IBM, commented: