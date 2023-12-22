Exness wraps up 2023 with 15-year anniversary celebrations

Global multi-asset broker Exness rounded off the year with a week-long celebration in Cyprus, its milestone 15-year anniversary in financial markets as the focus of the event. Members and employees, including partners from Latin America, Africa, Asia and the MENA region were in attendance, along with approximately 1,000 privileged clients from various locations.

The broker’s senior management offered insight on “The Future of Exness”, and teased an exclusive launch set to drop in January 2024. The presentations were accompanied by fine-dining and musical entertainment, notably from Context, Who Made Who, Alma Linda, Playtronica Satori, Curiosity Media Lab, and Diana Vishneva. Throughout the evening, management discussed Exness’ future roadmap, global capital visions and expansion through global markets.

The broker’s CEO, Petr Valov, stated:

Hosting this celebration in Cyprus and bringing together our partners, clients and key contributors to our success was tremendously moving and surreal. Our anniversary was a great opportunity to come together, celebrate our collective achievements, and share our vision for the future, all on this beautiful island we now call home. We are ready to embark on the next 15 years and a new exciting era for both Exness and Cyprus.

Dennis Okari, Kojo Forex and Nicolas Palacios, among other prominent members of the company’s ambassador program and Exness Team Pro enjoyed the events from within the audience while celebrating the ongoing success of Exness’ partnerships.

Arguably, the main event was the Cyberness Party, featuring retro-futurism in line with Exness’ customer-first goal, along with culinary, musical and holographic experiences for the attendees. The redesigned Kolla Factory in Cyprus’ southern city Limassol hosted the event.

Exness holds the title for the largest online multi-asset broker in the world.