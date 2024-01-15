Exness joins iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 as Official Global Partner

Multi-asset broker Exness has announced it will be participating as an Official Global Partner at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024. Joining the B2B finance and forex-focused event will provide Exness, a multi-asset broker, with a platform to emphasise its role as the go-to B2B expert, plus numerous advantages in liquidity provision and market-making.

Taking place on 16-18 January 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Hall 6, iFX EXPO 2024 is set to be the largest industry event in the Middle East, featuring over 100 speeches and over 3,500 attendees. The event is renowned for its engaging content, networking opportunities and valuable business tools aimed at assisting professionals and businesses in the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Representing Exness will be the broker’s key members, three of whom will be speakers at the main Speaker Hall, Idea Hub and Traders Arena.

Chief Customer Officer Damian Bunce will host an insightful talk titled “The Disruptive Role of Technology in Capital Markets,” delving into the impact of technology on modern-day capital markets and the benefit of technological advancements, such as equities, FX and cryptocurrencies.

Chief Administration Officer Elena Krutova will be a speaker on the “Health & Wealth: Interconnected Benefit for All” panel, discussing sustainable strategies for employee well-being.

Lastly, Financial Market Strategist Lead Wael Makarem will speak in the Traders Arena on the 2024 Market Outlook: Next Trading Trends panel.

Mr Bunce commented:

We are thrilled to be collaborating with iFX EXPO Dubai 2024, the biggest event of its kind in our industry. Having close to $5tn in monthly trading volume, we are turning our expertise toward B2B. Our commitment is twofold: to be the preferred retail broker for traders and the preferred partner for brokers in search of a robust infrastructure and unparalleled expertise. This event will give us an excellent opportunity to highlight our advantages as a B2B expert.

Thanks to its advanced technology and business ethos, Exness empowers hundreds of thousands of traders to pursue their trading ambitions reliably and ethically. Exness is equally committed to empowering retail brokers to achieve their strategic growth.

Exness’s B2B solutions are designed to streamline the retail brokerage experience by offering transparent pricing, a strong balance sheet, data-driven management, multi-currency funding options, transparent data reporting and more.

Founded in 2008, Exness is a global multi-asset broker with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since the very beginning, the goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Their fresh approach resonated with traders globally, growing Exness into the largest broker in the industry by trading volume and active traders. With its unparalleled achievements, Exness has extended its industry expertise to brokers and other financial institutions.

Disclaimer: The content of this article does not represent the opinions of LeapRate.