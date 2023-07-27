Exness unveils Exness Team Pro to strengthen local and global trading  presence

Multi-asset broker Exness has introduced Exness Team Pro, a new initiative aimed at strengthening its presence in both local and global trading communities. This program will capitalize on the influence of a team of international trading professionals.

The members of Exness Team Pro includes Nicolas Palacios, with 135K followers on Instagram, Momen Medhat boasting 118K subscribers on YouTube, Mohsin with a substantial 267K subscribers on YouTube, Dennis Okari, commanding 399K followers on Twitter, and Kojo Forex with an impressive 156K subscribers on YouTube.