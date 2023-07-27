Exness unveils Exness Team Pro to strengthen local and global trading  presence

Multi-asset broker Exness has introduced Exness Team Pro, a new initiative aimed at strengthening its presence in both local and global trading communities. This program will capitalize on the influence of a team of international trading professionals.
The members of Exness Team Pro includes Nicolas Palacios, with 135K followers on Instagram, Momen Medhat boasting 118K subscribers on YouTube, Mohsin with a substantial 267K subscribers on YouTube, Dennis Okari, commanding 399K followers on Twitter, and Kojo Forex with an impressive 156K subscribers on YouTube.
This team of expert traders will serve as brand ambassadors for Exness, playing a pivotal role in crafting compelling narratives and content surrounding the broker’s products, value proposition, unique features, and reliability. They will share their triumphs, testimonials, and personal experiences as traders, acting as the voice for Exness and expanding its influence to relevant target audiences.
Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer commented:
After months of interviews and meetings with key traders across the globe, we are proud to introduce our very own Exness Team Pro. The talented individuals in Team Pro are the face and voice of our brand and our trading community, and a great example of collaboration across the entire Exness ecosystem. Stay tuned to learn about strategies and experiences, from some of the world’s top traders.
Dildora Djalolova, Exness Social Media Team Lead added:
We believe that Exness Team Pro will inspire and motivate traders to fulfil their true potential. Every member is a professional trader and thought leader within their region, and boasts an impressive follower base. Which is why it was only natural for us to partner with individuals who openly share their experiences and promote responsible trading. We plan to expand Exness Team Pro, and will soon be accepting applications worldwide from professional traders wishing to join our exceptional community.
