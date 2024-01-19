Exness Emerges Victorious as the Most Reliable Broker in the MEA Region at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

Exness, the global multi-asset brokerage, added to its array of awards during the iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 event by winning two coveted UF Awards

Firstly, they secured the Most Trusted Broker MEA 2024 and the Best IB/Affiliate Programme MEA 2024.

The awards were held from 16 to 18 January 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and the event attracted over 3,500 attendees, with Exness acting as the Official Global Partner.

Three of Exness’s senior executives delivered talks, including Damian Bunce, Exness’s Chief Customer Officer, who spoke about “The Disruptive Role of Technology in the Capital Markets”. Elena Krutova, Exness’s Chief Administrative Officer, joined as a panellist for the “Health and Wealth: Interconnected Benefits for All,” session which focused on sustainable employee well-being. Wael Makarem, Exness’s Financial Market Strategist Lead, shared his expertise during the panel discussion titled “2024 Market Outlook: Next Trading Trends.”

At the EXPO, Exness showcased its leadership in the retail sector and its innovative B2B solutions, highlighting its advantages to traders and brokers through its cutting-edge technology and strong business principles. Simultaneously, the company is dedicated to supporting retail brokers in achieving their strategic growth goals. Exness’s B2B solutions aim to streamline the retail brokerage experience by providing transparent pricing, robust financial foundations, data-driven management, multi-currency funding options and comprehensive data reporting.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Attendees were treated to a taster of Exness’s upcoming brand transformation, symbolising its prominent position in the financial markets and marking the start of a new chapter in its journey.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Exness Regional Director Mohammad Amer stated:

“We were thrilled to have received two prestigious awards at this excellent event, which brings together professionals from all over the world and grants the perfect opportunity to network and create meaningful business relationships. iFX EXPO Dubai also gave us the ideal opportunity to offer an exclusive first look at how we’re taking our brand to the next level.”

Exness is a global multi-asset broker established in 2008 and has consistently worked to reshape the online trading industry. The company aims to provide traders with the ultimate trading experience through significant investments in technology and infrastructure. From its inception, Exness’s innovative approach resonated with traders worldwide, increasing the firm’s trading volume and active clients to solidify its position as the world’s most prominent retail broker. With a robust financial foundation, Exness extends its deep liquidity offerings to brokers and other financial institutions, further consolidating its presence in the industry.