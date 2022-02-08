Credit Suisse faced with money laundering charges

Following a series of scandals and recent legal troubles, Credit Suisse is facing charges in Swiss court in relation to Bulgarian cocaine trafficking money laundering activities.

According to Reuters’ report on this, the Swiss bank and its former managers allowed the laundering of millions of euros between 2004 and 2008 and did not take all the necessary actions to prevent this from happening. This is the first criminal trial of a major bank in Switzerland.

The prosecutors are seeking 2.4 million Swiss francs ($45.86 million) in compensation from the bank.

Drug trafficking money

The 500-page indictment focuses on the relationship between Credit Suisse, its former employee, the former Bulgarian wrestler Evelin Banev and his associates. In a second indictment, a former manager at Julius Baer is charged with facilitating the money laundering.

In 2017, Banev was convicted of drug trafficking in Italy, and in 2018 for money laundering in Bulgaria. After disappearing, he was arrested in Ukraine in September.

According to the indictment, the former Credit Suisse employee brough a Bulgarian customer, who was an associate of Banev. This happened in 2004 and she joined the bank. He is not charged in the Swiss-case.