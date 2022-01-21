FINRA slaps a $9 million fine on Credit Suisse Securities for operational failures

FINRA fined Credit Suisse Securities $9 million for failing to comply with securities laws and rules designed to protect investors.

The regulatory organization also required Credit Suisse to certify that it has implemented supervisory systems and procedures to comply with legal requirements.

Jessica Hopper, Executive Vice President and Head of FINRA’s Department of Enforcement, said:

The Customer Protection Rule is intended to protect customers’ securities by prohibiting firms from using those securities for their own purposes and to ensure the prompt return of customer securities in the event of broker-dealer insolvency. This case should serve as a reminder to member firms of their obligation to protect customer funds from improper use, and to ensure accurate disclosures of potential conflicts between research subjects and firms in research reports, both of which are critically important for investor protection.