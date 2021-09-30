CFTC orders Societe Generale to pay $1.5 million for reporting violations

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has announced charges brought against Societe Generale S.A. for swap valuation data and supervision failures.

The French financial services provider received a $1.5 million monetary penalty from the regulator and a cease-and-desist order from further violations.

According to the official press release, from 2013 to July 2021 Societe Generale failed to meet its mid-market mark disclosure requirements and to counterparties and reported inaccurate swap valuation data to a swaps data repository. The CFTC stated that during that period the company adjusted such daily marks for profit, hedging or other legally impermissible costs or adjustments.