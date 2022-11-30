Cboe completes list of thirteen firms to become investor partners in Cboe Digital

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has finalised the syndication of minority equity interests with a group of thirteen firms to become investor partners in the Cboe Digital business (formerly ErisX).

The list of investors includes a diverse range of market participants, such as retail and institutional intermediaries, liquidity providers and brokers, including B2C2, DRW, Galaxy Digital, GSR, Hidden Road, IMC, Interactive Brokers, Jane Street, Jump Crypto, Robinhood, Susquehanna International Group, tastyworks and Virtu Financial.

John Palmer, President of Cboe Digital, said: