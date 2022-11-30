Cboe completes list of thirteen firms to become investor partners in Cboe Digital

Steffy Bogdanova
November 30, 2022 10:18 am

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has finalised the syndication of minority equity interests with a group of thirteen firms to become investor partners in the Cboe Digital business (formerly ErisX).

The list of investors includes a diverse range of market participants, such as retail and institutional intermediaries, liquidity providers and brokers, including B2C2, DRW, Galaxy Digital, GSR, Hidden Road, IMC, Interactive Brokers, Jane Street, Jump Crypto, Robinhood, Susquehanna International Group, tastyworks and Virtu Financial.

John Palmer, President of Cboe Digital, said:

We are pleased to have this group of investor partners joining us as equity owners of Cboe Digital, with many of them already fully onboarded to the Cboe Digital platform and the remainder expected to be completed in the coming months. Each of these partners share Cboe’s deep commitment to bringing a trusted, regulatory-first approach to the digital asset space.

John Deters, Chief Strategy Officer, Cboe Global Markets, said:

Together with our partner firms, we will look to explore opportunities across digitization, including discovering new areas of tradable products specific to managing digital asset risk, building new digital technology in a safe and compliant way, and helping craft the future of digital assets with proven market expertise and regulatory experience, which we believe will help the space mature and ultimately grow.

Additionally, Cboe plans to create a Digital Advisory Committee comprised of a cross-section of investor and commercial partner firms. The Committee will advise Cboe on ongoing development of the Cboe Digital spot and derivatives markets and about the digital asset space, in general.

