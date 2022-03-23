BUX Europe gains CIF license, appoints Jean-Raphael Naha as managing director

Dutch online broker BUX has obtained a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licence, which gives the firm the authorization to offer financial services from Cyprus.
The fast-growing neobroker also revealed that it hired Jean-Raphael Nahas as a new Managing Director of its Cyprus CFD operations.
The move follows the appointment of veteran online brokerage executive Salim Sebbata, as CEO, BUX CFD, earlier in 2021.
Sebbata, CEO BUX CFD, commented:
BUX is looking forward to bringing onboard someone with Jean-Raphael’s track record of driving growth, business development opportunities and heading operational management. BUX’s CFD business is in a pivotal moment of development as we continue to build on the strong momentum of interest in the world of online trading. The EU and UK markets remain key hubs for the group and are also attractive target markets. Jean-Raphael’s previous experience aligns well with our plans to catapult BUX’s CFD business into the next phase of growth.