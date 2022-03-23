BUX Europe gains CIF license, appoints Jean-Raphael Naha as managing director

Dutch online broker BUX has obtained a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licence, which gives the firm the authorization to offer financial services from Cyprus.

The fast-growing neobroker also revealed that it hired Jean-Raphael Nahas as a new Managing Director of its Cyprus CFD operations.

The move follows the appointment of veteran online brokerage executive Salim Sebbata, as CEO, BUX CFD, earlier in 2021.

Sebbata, CEO BUX CFD, commented: