BidX Markets expands service offering with over 120 crypto CFDs

Steffy Bogdanova
October 12, 2022 11:43 am

Trading technology provider BidX Markets today announced it is expanding its service offering with more than 120 crypto CFDs added to its product portfolio.

Professional traders can access the new crypto offering through an individual account and brokerages will be able to offer the asset classes to their clients via BidX Markets’ white label solution.

Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets said:

Simon Blackledge, BidX Markets

Simon Blackledge

As we grow as a company and as the world becomes more open to the adoption of cryptocurrencies we are also evolving and adapting our offering to meet these needs. Expanding into the Cryptocurrency and blockchain markets was important for us in order to bring diversification to our clients.

Blackledge continued to say:

We cater for professional traders and brokerages of all sizes, with different requirements and objectives. To meet these needs, we have developed a long list of crypto products to make our offering as versatile and appealing as possible especially in these volatile times that digital currencies are going through.

The FCA-regulated firm recently announced key hires to support the companies’ growth and its expansion plans including James Roddy as Head of Institutional Sales.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: