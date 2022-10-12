BidX Markets expands service offering with over 120 crypto CFDs

Trading technology provider BidX Markets today announced it is expanding its service offering with more than 120 crypto CFDs added to its product portfolio.
Professional traders can access the new crypto offering through an individual account and brokerages will be able to offer the asset classes to their clients via BidX Markets’ white label solution.
Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets said:
As we grow as a company and as the world becomes more open to the adoption of cryptocurrencies we are also evolving and adapting our offering to meet these needs. Expanding into the Cryptocurrency and blockchain markets was important for us in order to bring diversification to our clients.