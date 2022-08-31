BidX Appoints James of James Roddy as Head of Institutional Sales

As a growing trading solutions provider we have been expanding our team over the past months to maintain the highest level of service and support our professional clients have become used to,”

The broker’s recent hiring run has continued with the appointment of its new Head of Strategic Development, Robert Brown, and Arun Lakhani as new Operations Manager.

BidX Markets, the London-based multi-asset liquidity solutions provider, announced Tuesday that it has appointed James Roddy as its new Head of Institutional Sales.

Roddy has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, previously holding the role of sales director of institutional sales at BOSONIC, a decentralized finance company. Before his role at the DeFi company, Roddy served as business development manager at VIBHS Financial UK.

Blackledge added that they are “delighted” to be welcoming Roddy to their team and believe he has a “remarkable” network within the financial services industry and an “expert knowledge” of the markets.”

BidX firm is best known for being a price maker and taker for Spot and CFDs of forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, and indices. Roddy, who will be based out of the broker’s London office, reporting to Blackledge, will be responsible for helping the company’s professional clients with their trading needs.

Roddy said in a statement:

“I’m incredibly pleased to be joining BidX Markets, a firm I was drawn to due to the integrity the business is built on and the respectable work ethic that it has become well known for. BidX Markets’ outstanding reputation in the industry and the high level of customer service it delivers professional clients is what makes me proud to be part of this team.”