Interview: 4XC’s Daina Malta: Being traders ourselves, we understand the importance of transparency

A LeapRate Exclusive…We sat down with 4XC Head of Customer Support, Daina Malta. With 7 years of experience in customer relations and management of customer services department, Daina has been with 4XC for three of those. She talked to LeapRate about the importance of customer support in customer success and how 4XC builds integrity and trust with its clients.

LR: Hi Daina and thank you for joining us today! 4XC has been around for twenty years. Can you tell us more about the firm? What is its primary focus?

Daina: That is not quite accurate, 4XC was founded in 2018, the founders of the Company have more than 20 years experience across financial markets, which helps us grow at a very fast pace. From a small and ambitious startup, very quickly, we have become a mid-size company. Our primary focus is transparency which helps to build integrity and trust. Being traders ourselves, we understand the importance of it.

LR: How does 4XC set itself apart from the crowd?

Daina: Excellent customer service is a competitive advantage. We set ourselves apart from being exceptionally fast and efficient and being committed to our brand motto “Out of this world trading” meaning that our trading conditions are nothing but stellar, whilst providing the tools and technology to find solutions to any issues that may arise.