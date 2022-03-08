X Open Hub partners with ITCS Capital

Financial Technology and Liquidity provider X Open Hub has announced its new partnership with ITCS Capital Ltd.

X Open Hub provides ITCS Capital with multi-asset trading platforms with access to more than 5,000 assets on worldwide markets. The fintech startup also receives access to synthetic equities from EU and US Markets with a fully automated system supporting corporate actions and reporting.

X Open Hub together with the ITCS Capital Ltd. team, have created a stable trading environment that meets industry standards. This is achieved through its infrastructure, servers hosted in Equinix, Digital Reality (former Interxion), and for additional security in proprietary premises.