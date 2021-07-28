X Open Hub releases new features

X Open Hub has announced new edition of its X Open Hub Insider. The new additions includes new deposits options and new features, new improvements, and 5 new languages.

The company also revealed new enhancements into tabs associated with the most traded assets on the market. X Open Hub also improved the overall user experience of its desktop and mobile platforms.

The new additions include new icons representing each of the instruments and hots tab improvement for the mobile platform. And for the desktop version it has added new hots tab, and improved sentiments’ tab.