X Open Hub releases new features

Platforms July 28, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


X Open Hub has announced new edition of its X Open Hub Insider. The new additions includes new deposits options and new features, new improvements, and 5 new languages.

The company also revealed new enhancements into tabs associated with the most traded assets on the market. X Open Hub also improved the overall user experience of its desktop and mobile platforms.

The new additions include new icons representing each of the instruments and hots tab improvement for the mobile platform. And for the desktop version it has added new hots tab, and improved sentiments’ tab.

In line with the company’s global development, it has also added a few languages including: Korean, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Swedish and Traditional Chinese.

X Open Hub noted that it aims to add several more languages in the near future.

As a result of feedback from clients, the platform also introduced new deposit options in xManager’s panel and has added 4 new currencies – AMD (Armenian dram), AZN (Azerbaijani manat), LKR (Sri Lankan Rupee), INR (Indian rupee). X Open Hub also said further expansion to its portfolio will follow soon.

Additionally, the subsidiary of our capital group, XTB MENA Limited recently obtained a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license.

In a recent interview with LeapRate, Sylwester Jezierski, marketing manager of X Open Hub, said:

Sylwester Jezierski, X Open Hub
Sylwester Jezierski

We also have profoundly improved our trading platforms in terms of usability. We enhanced our desktop and mobile platforms by introducing an immense number of new functions and features.

