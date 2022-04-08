Integral reports $57.3 billion ADV in March

Steffy Bogdanova
April 8, 2022 9:12 am

FX technology provider Integral has published its trading metrics for March 2022.

The company reported strong performance on monthly, as well as yearly basis.

Integral registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $57.3 billion in March 2022.

Last month’s numbers represent a 4.4% rise compared to February 2022.

On yearly basis, the ADV increased 6.9% compared to the same period during the previous year.

