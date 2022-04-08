Integral reports $57.3 billion ADV in March

FX technology provider Integral has published its trading metrics for March 2022.
The company reported strong performance on monthly, as well as yearly basis.
Integral registered average daily volumes (ADV) of $57.3 billion in March 2022.
Last month’s numbers represent a 4.4% rise compared to February 2022.
On yearly basis, the ADV increased 6.9% compared to the same period during the previous year.