ING Ventures announces investment in OpenFin

Operating system for enterprise productivity OpenFin today announced that it has secured a strategic investment from ING Ventures, the venture capital business unit of ING. According to the original announcement shared with LeapRate, this is the 7th major financial institution to invest in OpenFin. The company noted that this capital will speed up OpenFin OS’s expansion throughout the financial industry.

OpenFin’s web-based OS powers next-generation applications and digital experiences for financial services firms employees and clients. Over 2,400 banks, wealth and asset management firms use this software in more than 60 countries.

The new investment follows a period of growth for firm. Last year the it launched OpenFin Workspace, the new visual interface of its OS which includes components for complex windowing, advanced search, actionable notifications and application discovery. The OS is built on Google’s Chromium engine. The software simplifies app distribution, unifies the digital workspace and enables seamless communication and workflow between apps.