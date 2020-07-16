Greg Bennett and Stephane Carty join Appital as non-executive directors

Equity capital marketplace Appital announced two senior board appoints of Greg Bennett and Stephane Carty as non-executive directors.

The new appointments aim to help the company with its strategy to accelerate growth and to bring technological innovation and automation to equity capital markets. Appital provides liquidity opportunities for buyside firms, including in small and medium cap stocks, and enables them to execute large volumes, often in excess of five days of Average Day Volume (ADV), with minimal market impact or risk of price erosion.

Former fidelity head of Capital Markets Greg Bennett brings to the company vast experience and knowledge of the liquidity challenges faced by the buy-side. He also brings sell-side expertise he accumulated as Partner and Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets and Equity Syndicate for Cazenove and JPMorgan Cazenove.

