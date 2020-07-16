LeapRate
Greg Bennett and Stephane Carty join Appital as non-executive directors

July 16, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Equity capital marketplace Appital announced two senior board appoints of Greg Bennett and Stephane Carty as non-executive directors.

The new appointments aim to help the company with its strategy to accelerate growth and to bring technological innovation and automation to equity capital markets. Appital provides liquidity opportunities for buyside firms, including in small and medium cap stocks, and enables them to execute large volumes, often in excess of five days of Average Day Volume (ADV), with minimal market impact or risk of price erosion.

Former fidelity head of Capital Markets Greg Bennett brings to the company vast experience and knowledge of the liquidity challenges faced by the buy-side. He also brings sell-side expertise he accumulated as Partner and Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets and Equity Syndicate for Cazenove and JPMorgan Cazenove.

Greg Bennett, NED, commented:

Greg Bennett

After a career in Equity Capital Markets as both an adviser and an investor, I have seen first hand the inefficiencies and opacity within the process and believe that technology has a key role to play in moving ECM forward. Illiquidity is a systemic issue within equity markets and has a real adverse cost of capital for issuers and diminishes investors’ returns. With Appital, there is the opportunity to address this key issue as well as provide a significant step change in the execution of ECM business across the market. I am excited to be working with the team to help deliver this vision.

Stephane Carty has over 23 years of experience in trading and financial derivatives. In 2010 he founded global volatility fund Fir Post Capital and subsequently Blackheath Capital Management. Prior to that the served as a head of European Principal Strategies at Wachovia Securities International. Carty  brings to Appital market structure expertise, insights into operating in regulated environments and experience in successfully driving companies’ growth strategies which will be valuable for the company as it continues to build out its core capabilities and improve access to dealflow.

Stephane Carty, NED, stated:

Stephane Carty

Appital truly challenges indoctrinated norms and inefficiencies across the small and mid cap ECM public market space. I am delighted to have joined the board and look forward to working with the rest of the Appital team over the coming years as we face the challenges ahead.

Mark Badyra, CEO of Appital, said:

I am very excited to welcome Greg and Stephane to the Appital board of directors. Their industry insights and expertise are invaluable as we scale up our business and drive innovation in equity capital markets. We bring technology, automation and transparency to the equity capital markets empowering asset managers to take control of the book building process.

