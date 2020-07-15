StarkMarkets and Libra Markets appear on FMA warning list

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The New Zealand watchdog found that Stark Markets appears to not be a registered financial service provider in New Zealand. The British Colummbia Securities Commission of Canada found that the website https://starkmarkets.com and its associated entities are named as “StarkMarkets, operated by SWISSGEMS Ltd. and Krisimark Ltd”.
FMA also discovered that Libra Markets is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.
Other overseas regulators have also included Libra Markets in their warning lists including:
Malta Financial Services Authority (Malta), 6 May 2020;
Financial Conduct Authority (UK), 20 Apr 2020;
Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Italy), 27 Jan 2020;
Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (Spain), 28 Oct 2019;
Financial Market Authority (Austria); 4 June 2019.