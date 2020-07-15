LeapRate
StarkMarkets and Libra Markets appear on FMA warning list

Regulations July 15, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added StarkMarkets and Libra Markets to its warning list.

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

StarkMarkets

Website: https://starkmarkets.com
Address: Sofia, Suhodolska Street, bl.8, fl.4, ap.11.
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Phone: +43720145082; +60330994715

Libra Markets/Libramarkets

Website: https://libramarkets.com/
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Phone: +442039664432

FMA warning

The New Zealand watchdog found that Stark Markets appears to not be a registered financial service provider in New Zealand. The British Colummbia Securities Commission of Canada found that the website https://starkmarkets.com and its associated entities are named as “StarkMarkets, operated by SWISSGEMS Ltd. and Krisimark Ltd”.

FMA also discovered that Libra Markets is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

Other overseas regulators have also included Libra Markets in their warning lists including:

Malta Financial Services Authority (Malta), 6 May 2020;
Financial Conduct Authority (UK), 20 Apr 2020;
Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Italy), 27 Jan 2020;
Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (Spain), 28 Oct 2019;
Financial Market Authority (Austria); 4 June 2019.

