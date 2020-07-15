StarkMarkets and Libra Markets appear on FMA warning list

The regulator reported the following details of the two companies:

The New Zealand regulator has advised people to operate with caution when dealing with the foreign exchange dealer due to concerns they may be involved or operating a scam.

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority added StarkMarkets and Libra Markets to its warning list.

The New Zealand watchdog found that Stark Markets appears to not be a registered financial service provider in New Zealand. The British Colummbia Securities Commission of Canada found that the website https://starkmarkets.com and its associated entities are named as “StarkMarkets, operated by SWISSGEMS Ltd. and Krisimark Ltd”.

FMA also discovered that Libra Markets is not a registered financial service provider in New Zealand.

Other overseas regulators have also included Libra Markets in their warning lists including:

Malta Financial Services Authority (Malta), 6 May 2020;

Financial Conduct Authority (UK), 20 Apr 2020;

Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Italy), 27 Jan 2020;

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (Spain), 28 Oct 2019;

Financial Market Authority (Austria); 4 June 2019.

Read More: