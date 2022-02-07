MAS slaps additional capital requirement on DBS Bank

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed on DBS Bank Ltd. The regulatory move follows the widespread unavailability of DBS Bank’s digital banking services between 23 and 25 November 2021.

The Singaporean regulator has required DBS Bank to apply a multiplier of 1.5 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk. This means the addition of S$930 million in regulatory capital.

This amount is four times higher than the amount for a similar disruption in DBS in 2010. MAS had applied a multiplier of 1.2 times to DBS’ operational risk weighted assets back then, equivalent to S$230 million in additional regulatory capital.