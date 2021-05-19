FCA completes move of all reporting firms to new data collection platform RegData

The UK Financial Conduct Authority reported it has completed the transfer of 52,000 firms and 120,000 users from data collection platform Gabriel to RegData. The transition started in October last year.

RegData is a data collection platform informed by user feedback. It is faster to navigate and easier to use. RegData builds on feedback from firms and other Gabriel users. Most importantly, the new platform has improvements across 3 areas which based on what users reported was important to them.

The FCA has published a range of short RegData videos to guide users through the full suite.