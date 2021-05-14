FCA sets out a plan for new “Consumer Duty”

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has proposed a new Consumer Duty, which will put in place a higher level of protection in retail financial markets.

According to the FCA’s 2020 Financial Lives Survey, 1 in 4 participants lack confidence in the financial service industry and just 35% of them think that firms have transparent practices. The regulator noted that it has seen evidence of firms providing information presented to customers in a misleading or difficult to understand way.

As a response, the UK watchdog has proposed extending rules and principles to ensure firms provide a higher level of consumer protection consistently allowing consumers to have good outcomes from participation in the financial markets.

The new Duty is meant to ensure consumers “always get products and services that are fit for purpose, that represent fair value and are clearly communicated and understandable,” the official announcement said. The new regulation aims to help consumers make good choices and have confidence in the customer service they receive.