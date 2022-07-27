CySEC withdraws CIF licence of MPS Marketplace Securities

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) revealed on Tuesday that it has decide to withdraw the Cyprus Investment Firm authorisation of MPS Marketplace Securities Ltd (MPS), formerly known as SpotOption Exchange Ltd and S.O. Spotoption Ltd.

The regulator’s decision follows the company voluntarily renouncing its license. The regulatory action was confirmed on 11 July 2022.

According to MPS’s website, the firm provided deep-liquidity solutions primarily to companies in the forex and CFDs industry.