CySEC withdraws CIF licence of IFC Investments

IFC Investments Ltd.(”the “Company”) would like to inform you that, following the closure of the open trades on the 9th of May 2022 and the Company’s decision to voluntarily renounce it’s CIF authorization, we are taking all the necessary measures to fully refund any outstanding balances. Where applicable, you will be contacted in order to provide any additional information needed so as to process and complete the refund.
The reasons behind the IFC Investments renouncing its license were not disclosed in CySEC’s press release
