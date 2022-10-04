CySEC withdraws CIF licence of IFC Investments

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) revealed on Tuesday that it has decide to withdraw the Cyprus Investment Firm authorisation of IFC Investments Cyprus Ltd.

The regulator’s decision follows the company voluntarily renouncing its license. The regulatory action was confirmed on 12 September 2022.

The company operates through domains www.ifc-center.com and www.capixal.com. Capixal states that it deals with forex, crypto and CFDs trading