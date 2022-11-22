CySEC warns of fake website and impersonators of its representatives

CySEC further clarified that it has “no authority or jurisdiction to collect fees for any purpose from individual investors, nor does it have authority to appoint anyone to do so on its behalf.”
According to CySEC, these cases are a part of a sophisticated online campaign aiming to defraud investors. The regulator noted that in recent case, such scams usually involve fraudsters claiming to be CySEC officers, appointed representatives of CySEC, such as legal advisors, other Cypriot supervisory authorities or other real or fake bodies.
In these cases, scammers contact clients of firms, regulated by CySEC, usually via email, which include name, address, official stamp and logo of CySEC, and even fraudulent copies of CySEC officials’ signatures.
The impersonators offer assistance to investors with compensation claims with sanctioned firms. CySEC noted that “through these preliminary contacts, the fraudsters illegally obtain additional personal information.”
