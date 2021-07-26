CySEC warns about impersonators

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission warned on Friday about widespread impersonations of officers or representatives of the regulator. The fraudsters are soliciting investors to pay fees to settle false claims.

The warning follows complaints from market participants.

The regulator stated:

For that reason, CySEC would like to remind the public that it never sends unsolicited correspondence to investors or members of the public, nor does it ever request any personal data, financial or otherwise.

The Cyprus watchdog has a responsibility of supervising the investment services market and the firms offering administrative services for regulatory violations or unethical business practices. CySEC clarified that it has ‘no authority or jurisdiction to collect fees for any purpose from individual investors, nor does it have authority to appoint anyone to do so on its behalf’.