CySEC warns of rising numbers of “finfluencers” and “gamification” tactics

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today announced of the launch of its new Investor Protection campaign. The regulator’s efforts aim to battle the growth international threat of investment harm.

The campaign is part of the CySEC’s endeavors to warn investors against making investment decisions based on emotions and social pressure and urge them to operate with rational thinking and knowledge of the market.

The Cypriot watchdog highlighted that the campaign comes as a response to promotion of complex and risky investment products on social media.

The Chairman of CySEC, Dr. George Theocharides, said:

CySEC is concerned at the growing participation of younger inexperienced investors, and the proliferation of material on social media and online platforms to promote complex products that are not always what they seem.

The regulator highlighted as alarming that young investors have a low level of education and understanding of these risky investment products.