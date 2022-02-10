CySEC revises Significant CIF criteria

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today released a circular with revised criteria for “Significant CIFs.” Regulated financial services firm will now be defined as such and as a result, have higher levels of compliance checks.

According to the new definitions, CIFs with on and off-balance sheet assets on average greater than €100 million over the four‐year period immediately preceding the given financial year, will be considered as Significant CIF.

Requirements

Companies need to decide if they meet these requirements for a Singificant CIF and report their status to regulators withing four months of completion of the financial year.