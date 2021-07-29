CySEC extends license suspension of FXGM operator, Depaho

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
During the suspension, Depaho is not allowed to conduct investment activities and provide investment services or advertise itself as a provider of such services.
CySEC noted that the company is allowed to complete its own transactions and clients’ transaction which are before it, following client instructions and “return all funds and financial instruments which are attributable to its clients.” Depaho can carry out these actions without breaching is license suspension.