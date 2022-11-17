CySEC and ROInvesting.com operator Royal Forex reach a €120K settlement

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has reached a settlement with Royal Forex Ltd for possible violations of the law.
According to the Cypriot regulator, the settlement was reached following an investigation of the period from July 2020 to October 2021 regarding Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorization compliance and general principles and information to clients.
CySEC detailed that it has reached a settlement with Royal Forex or the amount of €120.000. The commission noted that the decision was reached on 3 October 2022.
Royal Forex is the parent company of Europe-based online trading broker ROInvesting. The brokerage recently extended its partnership deal with Italian football club AC Milan.
Royal Forex operates forex and CFDs brokerage brand ROInvesting. Additionally, the broker strengthened its brand recognition by inking a sports sponsorship deal with the famous Italian football club, AC Milan FC.
