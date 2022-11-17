CySEC and ROInvesting.com operator Royal Forex reach a €120K settlement

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has reached a settlement with Royal Forex Ltd for possible violations of the law.

According to the Cypriot regulator, the settlement was reached following an investigation of the period from July 2020 to October 2021 regarding Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) authorization compliance and general principles and information to clients.

CySEC detailed that it has reached a settlement with Royal Forex or the amount of €120.000. The commission noted that the decision was reached on 3 October 2022.