Controversy for Robinhood as it fails to report fractional shares trading

According to data found by global news organisation Reuters, Robinhood Financial failed to report fractional share OTC trades conducted on behalf of their customers. Its failure to report certain OTC trades to public data feeds last year is set to land the brokerage company in more controversy. It is mandatory to disclose all trade, as dictated by official regulatory bodies. Both FINRA and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules state that this is necessary in order to guarantee complete transparency.

Offered by a number of brokerages, ‘fractional shares’ allow investors to purchase just a portion of a share rather than the entire product. This means that investors could buy shares in giants such as Amazon for as little as $1, as opposed to parting with a significant amount of cash for the share.

According to its website, Robinhood first launched its fractional share offering back in December 2019, but FINRA data showed that the brokerage only attempted to publicly report trade executions the week commencing January 25, 2021. Any data pre-dating those dated does not show any relevant trades to have been reported by Robinhood.