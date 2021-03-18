Robinhood hires Google Exec Aparna Chennapragada as Chief Product Officer

Robinhood has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as Chief Product Officer
Chennapragada will lead all product, design and research for Robinhood in the development of new products. She has experience in the financial world from her seat on Capital One’s board.
A veteran in the tech industry with 20 years of experience, Chennapragada spent 12 years at the tech giant Google. Most recently, she was vice president and general manager for Google’s consumer shopping products.

Chennapragada was also responsible for Google’s augmented reality and visual search products. In her 12 years at the company, she was a technical assistant to CEO Sundar Pichai and oversaw the product efforts for YouTube, Google Search and Google Assistant.
Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood commented:
When I met Aparna, I was immediately struck by her passion for our product and delivering exceptional value to our customers. The vision for what Robinhood could do for the world became even clearer. I look forward to learning from Aparna as we build delightful product experiences and work towards democratizing finance for all.
Aparna Chennapragada, said:
Robinhood has built a uniquely accessible product that has opened up the financial markets to millions of people. I spent my career at Google building products that help billions of people in their everyday lives. So, I couldn’t be more excited to join Robinhood and help more people build their financial future and personal wealth.