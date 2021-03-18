Robinhood hires Google Exec Aparna Chennapragada as Chief Product Officer

Robinhood has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as Chief Product Officer

Chennapragada will lead all product, design and research for Robinhood in the development of new products. She has experience in the financial world from her seat on Capital One’s board.

A veteran in the tech industry with 20 years of experience, Chennapragada spent 12 years at the tech giant Google. Most recently, she was vice president and general manager for Google’s consumer shopping products.