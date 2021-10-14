BaFin to get “more bite” in new supervision reforms

The new president of Germany’s financial regulator BaFin, Mark Branson, promised to focus on bolstering supervision in Europe.

BaFin’s reputation has suffered recently following the collapse of German payments company Wirecard. The financial scandal shocked investors, business and political leaders in Germany, as well as in Europe.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, ministry oversees BaFin, took a lot of criticism for missing the signs of the collapse. In response, Scholz promised to give the regulator “more bite” with changes at the top and more powers to investigate wrongdoing.