German regulator BaFin flags GTS Financial LLC as not authorised

The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) today announced that GTS Financial LLC has not been granted authorisation to provide financial services in Germany.

The German regulator stated that GTS Financial, operator of a trading platform gtsfinancial.net, contacts German investors. BaFin confirmed that it does not supervise the company, adding that the business has provided a US address on its website, as well as additional alleged addresses in Denmark and Belgium.