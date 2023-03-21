Germany’s BaFin allows SVB to run business through local subsidiary

The German financial regulator, BaFin, announced on Monday that Silicon Valley Bridge Bank (SVB) has received authorisation to operate its lending business through its branch in Germany. The announcement follows a previously imposed a ban on disposals and payments on SVB in Germany.

In a statement published on Monday, BaFin confirmed that SVB Germany had taken over all of Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch’s business operations. BaFin has also confirmed that the moratorium it imposed on the Silicon Valley Bank Germany Branch on March 13, 2023, does not affect SVB Germany.

Following its closure by California banking regulators, SVB moved its equity, receivables, and liabilities to the bridge bank, and subsequently applied for permission from BaFin to commence operations for clients.