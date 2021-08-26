Monitoring compliance for CFDs and binary options outlined as a priority for ASIC

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has published its new four-year corporate plan for 2021 to 2025.

The regulator outlined the distribution of retail over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and specifically contracts for difference (CFDs) and binary options as a “strategic priority” level 2.

In its corporate plan, ASIC, highlighted three key actions it will take regarding OTC derivatives. First action is the monitoring of the compliance with the CFDs e and binary options product intervention order.