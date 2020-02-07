X Open Hub updates its XOH Trader platform

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
XOH Trader, the trading platform provided by X Open Hub, has just been updated. The regulated London based fintech company introduces new feedback-based trading features.
Some of the newly added features include fingerprint and passcode unlocking methods, an option to edit positions from a chart, turning off weekend candles in chart settings, and more.
The detailed list of changes can be seen below:
Android – 2.14
- Fingerprint and passcode unlocking methods have been added on both Android and iOS.
- Cross tools on charts become more convenient to use – date and time data are adjusted to the chart period.
- Close only instruments won’t be available in the app, only on the portfolio screen if there’s an open position.
- Search speed of the instruments.
iOS – 2.11.0
- Positions can now be edited from a chart.
- Net profit for details window on closed position have been added as well.
- Most recent news regarding an instrument can be quickly viewed when placing a new order.
- App for iPad received support for screen rotation so you can use it in landscape mode.
- Weekend candles in chart settings can be now turned off for more in-depth technical analysis.
