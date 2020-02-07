X Open Hub updates its XOH Trader platform

XOH Trader, the trading platform provided by X Open Hub, has just been updated. The regulated London based fintech company introduces new feedback-based trading features.

Some of the newly added features include fingerprint and passcode unlocking methods, an option to edit positions from a chart, turning off weekend candles in chart settings, and more.

The detailed list of changes can be seen below:

Android – 2.14

Fingerprint and passcode unlocking methods have been added on both Android and iOS.

Cross tools on charts become more convenient to use – date and time data are adjusted to the chart period.

Close only instruments won’t be available in the app, only on the portfolio screen if there’s an open position.

Search speed of the instruments.

iOS – 2.11.0

Positions can now be edited from a chart.

Net profit for details window on closed position have been added as well.

Most recent news regarding an instrument can be quickly viewed when placing a new order.

App for iPad received support for screen rotation so you can use it in landscape mode.

Weekend candles in chart settings can be now turned off for more in-depth technical analysis.

