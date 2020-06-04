Saxo Bank reveals five white label partnerships with Danish banks

Copenhagen based multi-asset trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank has just announced that it has signed white label agreements with five banks through an integration with the Nordic data centre and IT infrastructure provider SDC.

The technical integration will begin in the second half of 2020 and the solutions are expected to launch for the participating banks’ customers in the first half of 2021.

The partnership between Saxo Bank and the five Danish SDC member banks (Sparekassen Vendsyssel, Sparekassen Thy, Middelfart Sparekasse, Frøs Sparekasse and Jutlander Bank) will give the banks’ combined 500,000 clients access to Saxo Bank’s trading and investment solutions.

SDC is jointly owned by the 120 member banks for the development, maintenance and joint purchase of IT systems and related services. The integration with SDC’s core banking systems makes it possible for the other member banks to opt-in and offer their clients similar digital investing and advisory solutions.