Tradair launches white label trading technology

Tradair has announced the launch of its new White Label trading technology, providing banks and institutional brokers with unparalleled client engagement capabilities. The new front end includes modernization that leverage the REACT framework while offering additional features for both the trading application and Business Intelligence (BI) solution.

TradAir CTO Sebastien Donadio commented:

We continuously innovate our solutions with the newest technological advances to lead the market in addressing ever changing business requirements. The React framework enhances performance using virtual HTML DOM, delivering seamlessly faster reaction than older technologies.

Banks and brokers utilizing TradAir front end solutions can offer customized applications and workflows to each of their end users, including traders, brokers, sales teams, risk managers and clients. In addition, core competencies, including proprietary applications and algorithms can be made available through TradAir’s graphical interfaces, providing platform differentiation and the unique trading experience clients demand.

The technology is being utilized across all of TradAir modules including the recently launched “Sales Dealer” as well as trading screens, Pricing Engine and White Label.

TradAir was the first to market with institutional quality HTML5 FX trading solutions,” said Ayal Jedeikin, TradAir’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We have always embraced new technologies that allow our clients to lead the market with innovative solutions. However, innovative solutions are not enough, and one size does not fit all. Our clients demand more tools and personalization, and our new front-end is the first of several product enhancements, collaboratively derived to provide for the growing demand we see for personalized experience. I am excited at our plans for 2020 where we will continue to innovate the channels between banks/brokers and their clients.

Read more: