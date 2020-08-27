TipRanks and Markets.com team up to bring Quant Investing to retail investors

Israel-based technology company TipRanks announced its partnership with trading platform Markets.com to make quantitative investing available for retail investors.
Markets.com is the first broker to integrate TipRanks’ Quantitative Strategy Builder. The solution gives new opportunities through financial algorithm technology, usually available for banks and hedge funds.
The quant strategies provide Markets.com’s clients access to automated stock portfolios and coding or quant investing knowledge is not needed.
With Quant Strategy Builder implemented on the broker’s platform, investors can create and back test portfolios in only three steps. Real-time notifications and regular rebalancing ensure good performance and can easy management of their investments.
Markets.com’s collaboration with TipRanks aims to provide the broker’s clients with advanced research based on big data such as the Analyst Forecast Center, hedge fund activity, news analysis, etc. Experts giving financial advice on the platform are measured and ranked so investors get data-driven insights.
Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks commented:
I'm delighted to expand our partnership with Markets.com. With the launch of our Quantitative Strategy Builder on their platform, their clients have access to a ground-breaking investment product that offers a new way to invest. Like all our products, it is easy to use and levels the playing field for investors.
Joe Rundle, CEO of Markets.com stated:
We couldn't be happier with this partnership and are very excited about what it means for our growing retail investor community. Thanks to TipRanks, our quantitative-based portfolio builder lets retail investors tap into the kind of technology and data that's used by the biggest banks and hedge funds to maximise returns.