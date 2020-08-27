TipRanks and Markets.com team up to bring Quant Investing to retail investors

Israel-based technology company TipRanks announced its partnership with trading platform Markets.com to make quantitative investing available for retail investors.

Markets.com is the first broker to integrate TipRanks’ Quantitative Strategy Builder. The solution gives new opportunities through financial algorithm technology, usually available for banks and hedge funds.

The quant strategies provide Markets.com’s clients access to automated stock portfolios and coding or quant investing knowledge is not needed.

With Quant Strategy Builder implemented on the broker’s platform, investors can create and back test portfolios in only three steps. Real-time notifications and regular rebalancing ensure good performance and can easy management of their investments.