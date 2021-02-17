StoneX launches enterprise-grade solution for messaging hub

StoneX announced today the launch of its Messaging Hub (XMH) service, which will be used to automate and standardise payments and financial messaging flows across established applications and systems. This enterprise-grade technology solution will act as a single gateway for the process, covering both the inbound and outbound flows of financial documentation present in daily operations for financial institutions as well as blue-chip corporations.

The Company’s Global Payments Division is the first to incorporate XMH, a solution which also has the functionality to support all file types for financial messaging including xls, csv, fixed format and PDF. XMS works to convert these variants into standardised file types, for example a Swift ISO20022 for payments or an MT940 for account statements.

The messaging hub’s underlying infrastructure has been constructed from the ground up to dramatically enhance client experience, as it works to streamline and automate financial messaging. Such an infrastructure means that XMH is adaptable and able to integrate seamlessly into widely used APIs and platforms. As such, firms will then have the ability to avoid time consuming and expensive updates to applications used on a daily basis.