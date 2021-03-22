Menu

Spotware releases cTrader Desktop 4.0 version

Platforms March 22, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Spotware has just announced releasing its cTrader Desktop 4.0 version. The new release comes equipped with advanced chart features, along with added technical and fundamental analysis tools for the ultimate trading experience.

Panagiotis Charalampous, the Head of Community Management at Spotware said:

Panagiotis Charalampous, Spotware, cTrader
Panagiotis Charalampous
Source: LinkedIn

The cTrader Desktop 4.0 release comes with an entirely new level of chart features, as well as advanced analysis aids. As some of the major user experience perks, we highlight the introduction of Active Charts in conjunction with an increased range of hotkeys, the integration of Autochartist and FXStreet News for a complete technical and fundamental analysis, as well as an API for handling chart activation/deactivation and a new cBot hotkeys API.

Spotware releases cTrader Desktop 4.0 version
Share via

Spotware has also introduced a few convenience features including the ability to deposit and withdraw funds to/from Demo accounts, the option to duplicate charts, expand/collapse symbol tiles, and copy/paste chart drawings, saving users time and leaving their hands free for what is important to them – their analysis and trading.

Read More:

Related News

X
BidFX adds multifaceted data and analytics suite for FX trading to its offering…PlatformsDaniel Chambers, BidFX Global Head of Data and Analytics commented: The ability to efficiently harness, normalise and analyse FX data has become incre…

Spotware releases cTrader Desktop 4.0 version

0
Send this to a friend