Spotware releases cTrader Desktop 4.0 version

Spotware has just announced releasing its cTrader Desktop 4.0 version. The new release comes equipped with advanced chart features, along with added technical and fundamental analysis tools for the ultimate trading experience.
Panagiotis Charalampous, the Head of Community Management at Spotware said:
The cTrader Desktop 4.0 release comes with an entirely new level of chart features, as well as advanced analysis aids. As some of the major user experience perks, we highlight the introduction of Active Charts in conjunction with an increased range of hotkeys, the integration of Autochartist and FXStreet News for a complete technical and fundamental analysis, as well as an API for handling chart activation/deactivation and a new cBot hotkeys API.