South Africa now added to Tradays fundamental market analysis app

Platforms January 28, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

MetaQuotes Software has launched a free calendar of macroeconomic events for the fundamental market analysis back in 2018. Since then, Tradays calendar has expanded geographically, adding the countries GermanyFranceSpainItaly to the app.

The most recent additions include Brazil, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

The application for the fundamental market analysis now features 42 indicators of South Africa having the strongest economy in the African continent.

The calendar is available as an online web version and as a mobile app for both iOS and Android.

