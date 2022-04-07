Rostro Group introduces FX and CFD trading platform developed by Devexperts

Prime broker Rostro Financials Group today announced launching DPLtrader. The new trading platform is licensed by Devexperts and provides access to margin trading of Forex and CFDs on stocks, indices, energies, and commodities.

DPLtrader is based on Devexperts’ DXtrade. The platform has an intuitive UI and built-in analytics for tracking the trading performance of every trade.

Rostro Group provides institutional traders with access to margin trading, who need to easily separately reflect trades of each client. Rostro dealers use Trading Journal and Trading Dashboard to differentiate each client in the log with tags and notes.

The new platform developed by Devexperts offers multiple order types such as market, limit, stop, OCO, MOC, and LOC, as well as enhanced risk management tools. It allows Rostro’s clients to achieve their desired risk/reward ratios by preconfiguring Stop Loss/Take Profit levels per instrument or by factoring in the percentage of Balance at risk when entering trades.