Rostro Group introduces FX and CFD trading platform developed by Devexperts

Steffy Bogdanova
April 7, 2022 3:02 pm

Prime broker Rostro Financials Group today announced launching DPLtrader. The new trading platform is licensed by Devexperts and provides access to margin trading of Forex and CFDs on stocks, indices, energies, and commodities.

DPLtrader is based on Devexperts’ DXtrade. The platform has an intuitive UI and built-in analytics for tracking the trading performance of every trade.

Rostro Group provides institutional traders with access to margin trading, who need to easily separately reflect trades of each client. Rostro dealers use Trading Journal and Trading Dashboard to differentiate each client in the log with tags and notes.

The new platform developed by Devexperts offers multiple order types such as market, limit, stop, OCO, MOC, and LOC, as well as enhanced risk management tools. It allows Rostro’s clients to achieve their desired risk/reward ratios by preconfiguring Stop Loss/Take Profit levels per instrument or by factoring in the percentage of Balance at risk when entering trades.

Michael Ayres, CEO at Rostro Group commented:

We value convenience and offer only the best technology to our traders. This is why we’ve selected Devexperts as our trusted software vendor, and our clients can trade with ease at any time of the day.

Jon Light, VP of OTC Platform at Devexperts said:

We have known the Rostro team for a long time and are honored that they trust us and choose our software. Devexperts development and support teams are on guard 24/7 to offer Rostro’s clients the most convenient platform for operating on financial markets.

DPLtrader is based on DXtrade, which is a SaaS trading platform developed, hosted, and maintained by Devexperts. The new platform is accessible on the web, as well as on mobile.

DXtrade announced yesterday that it has received spot crypto trading functionality in its latest update.

