Devexperts’ DXtrade now offers spot crypto trading functionality

Devexperts today announced that its multi-asset trading platform DXtrade has received spot crypto trading functionality in its latest update.
Brokers who want to offer both margin and spot crypto trading to their clients can now do it via the DXtrade. Traders on the platform can buy or sell a desired amount of crypto assets directly.
Jon Light, VP of OTC Platform at Devexperts said:
Jon Light Source: LinkedIn
Spot trading functionality was a long awaited feature by many FX/CFD and Crypto brokers looking to go beyond only margin trading. With DXtrade, they can satisfy the demand of their traders on a traditional purchase of crypto and digital assets. This release created a unique platform where brokers can provide both margin and spot accounts at the same time.
Founded In 2002, software development company Devexperts hosts and maintains the SaaS platform DXtrade.
The platform offers a modular, widget-based UI that allows easy adjustments in several tabs and pop-out windows to suit any trading style. Trading Journal and Trading Dashboard help traders keep track of all active and historical orders. These functionalities allow traders to manage their plans and strategies and review the past activity.
The new release allows brokers to freely create and support unlimited spot and margin accounts within a single user interface. The DXtrade UI now enables traders to switch seamlessly from margin to crypto trading and back.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.