Metaquotes introduces certification service for MT5 specialists

Metaquotes announced its new service – certification of specialists working with MetaTrader 5. The service can be passed in three areas: Administrator (for platform administrators), Manager (for those working with clients) and Dealer (for dealers and risk managers).

The certification is done in two phases. First, the candidates take an online test of 80 questions, where they need to choose the right answer out of several options. The passing score for the test is 70% and participants have two free attempts. The second phase is video interview in which a MetaQuotes employee tests the candidate’s knowledge verbally. This part takes about 30 minutes and costs $300. Upon successful completion of both parts of the exam, each participant receives an official personalized certificate from MetaQuotes.

Exinity group recently ordered certification for its employees. The group includes two global retail brokers FXTM and Alpari serving more than three million clients across 180 countries.