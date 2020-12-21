Metaquotes introduces certification service for MT5 specialists

Metaquotes announced its new service – certification of specialists working with MetaTrader 5. The service can be passed in three areas: Administrator (for platform administrators), Manager (for those working with clients) and Dealer (for dealers and risk managers).
The certification is done in two phases. First, the candidates take an online test of 80 questions, where they need to choose the right answer out of several options. The passing score for the test is 70% and participants have two free attempts. The second phase is video interview in which a MetaQuotes employee tests the candidate’s knowledge verbally. This part takes about 30 minutes and costs $300. Upon successful completion of both parts of the exam, each participant receives an official personalized certificate from MetaQuotes.
Exinity group recently ordered certification for its employees. The group includes two global retail brokers FXTM and Alpari serving more than three million clients across 180 countries.
Newly certified Exinity employees have shared their experience with the preparation stage, the challenges and the benefits.
Alexander Anokhin, Head of Global TPA:
I prepared for the certification after work. In total, it took two weeks. The MetaTrader 5 built-in help includes all the necessary information. I spent a lot of time installing and configuring all the components on test computers. Besides, I had to tinker with recovery tests.
The online test turned out to be a more difficult stage for me. But in the end we did it, which means we meet our company goals quite well. I boosted my skills and learned new techniques to use in my work. In particular, I learned much about protection against DDoS attacks and experienced all the advantages of the auto switching mode on test computers.
Anton Prikhodko, Trading Platforms Operations — Administration Team Leader:
We have been using MetaTrader for a long time, so the certification is not the biggest challenge. The interview seemed a little more difficult, however.
I prepared for the certification for about a week using the built-in documentation — it contains the answers to almost all questions. Basically, I refreshed what I already knew, while I gained gaining some new information along the way. If you want to comprehensively refresh your knowledge, the certification definitely helps.
Roman Kovalenko, Head of Trading Platforms Integration:
Our company views certification as an opportunity to test and formalize the skills of working with the platform. Furthermore, the official confirmation of the employees’ expertise can be beneficial.