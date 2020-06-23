Breaking news: Andrey Dashin, founder of Alpari and FXTM, announces Exinity launch

The new identity reflects the Group’s expanded purpose – to empower millennials in emerging markets with the ‘Freedom to Succeed’ as their own personal wealth managers.

Breaking news… LeapRate has learned that the well-known entrepreneur Andrey Dashin has just launched Exinity Group. Effective today, the Exinity Group will comprise the various retail businesses owned by Dashin which includes Alpari International, ForexTime ( FXTM ) and its soon-to-come new retail offering under the Exinity name.

Andrey Dashin, Founder of Exinity, called the new chapter in the Group’s evolution

an important milestone driving our business to further innovate, grow and expand globally to better serve current and new customers. Considering millennials will soon be the global economy’s dominant force, particularly across emerging markets, we see huge potential in providing them with greater access to financial markets. Exinity’s vision is to address the needs of this new generation, building on our more than 20-year legacy in trading and investing serving over three million clients across 180 countries.

As part of the launch, the Group has also unveiled its new logo, launched the Exinity corporate website and added new roles to its senior management line-up as the Group continues to expand its business worldwide.

Olga Rybalkina, Co-founder of FXTM has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Exinity Group. In this role, Rybalkina will actively lead the organisation in pursuit of its ambition to help a new generation become confident empowered investors.

Exinity intends to launch an innovative new mobile trading and investing app in early 2021 that will allow its customers to build their own investment portfolios across a wide range of asset classes on both cash and leveraged basis.